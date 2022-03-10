Realme launches TechLife Watch S100 in India : Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its latest smart watch TechLife Watch S100 in India. The smart watch will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com and select retail stores in the country. from 12pm on March 14. It is priced at Rs. 2,499. The company has announced an introductory special price at Rs 1999 for the smart watch. It is available in Black and Grey colours.

The new smart watch features a 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) colour display that delivers 530 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to check heart rate monitoring. The smart watch also includes a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

It also features Weather Forecast, Music Control, Find my phone, and Camera access. It comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others. It has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and supports devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11. It houses a 260mAh battery that will deliver up to 12 days of usage on a single charge.