Researchers reverse ageing in mice: Reports

Scientists have successfully revived tissues in middle-aged mice, in what may be described as a huge step in the reversal of the ageing process.

Researchers in the United States have used a sort of gene therapy to rejuvenate aged cells in healthy animals. According to biological markers used to detect the effects of ageing, it has aided in the rejuvenation of the animals.

Although the discoveries are yet to be tested on humans, the findings can fuel interest in radical new therapies, which look to slow or reverse the ageing process. It can also be used to treat age-related disorders including cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

Although it is still far from being tried on humans, fuel interest in radical new therapies, which look to slow or reverse the ageing process.

The study’s findings were published in the journal ‘Nature Aging’.

Also Read: Yogi’s second innings as CM in UP; unbelievable victory

The researchers rely on past research by Shinya Yamanaka, a Japanese Nobel Laureate. He did demonstrate that a combination of four chemicals known as Yamanaka factors can rewind mature cells into young stem cells capable of producing nearly any tissue in the body.

The Salk Institute in California and the San Diego Altos Institute, directed by Jasper and Prof Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, discovered that mice given Yamanaka factors for several months resembled younger animals in many aspects. The skin and kidneys, in particular, appeared to have rejuvenated.