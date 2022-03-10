Unprecedented economic war ‘shocks’ Russian economy, says Kremlin

The Kremlin claimed on Thursday that Russia’s economy was in distress and that steps were being undertaken to minimize the consequences of what it called a ‘absolutely unprecedented’ financial assault launched against Moscow.

The West has put severe crippling sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

‘Our economy is currently suffering a shock impact, and while there are negative implications, they will be minimised,’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

He summed it up as chaotic, but added that steps were already being done to settle and regulate it.

“This is entirely unprecedented. The economic assault that has begun against our country has never occurred before. As a result, forecasting is extremely difficult.”