Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘Golden City’: Get to know ‘Aten’

Archaeologists have discovered a 3,500-year-old city in Egypt called the city of Aten, which is considered a remarkable discovery in the field of archaeology. According to Egyptian archaeologists and Egyptologists, this is the most significant discovery since Tutankhamen’s tomb.

A team of archaeologists had begun looking for a mortuary temple on the western bank of Luxor in Egypt in September 2020. At that time, however, they had not imagined finding something big like a lost city. The initial objective of the archaeological mission was to find King Tutankhamen’s mortuary temple. In early April 2021, famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass announced his discovery of Egypt’s Lost Golden City, Aten, which dates back 3,000 years.

The ‘lost city’ of Aten

As of ancient times, Aten was presumed to have been established by the ninth king of ancient Egypt’s 18th dynasty, King Amenhotep III. Aten was the largest administrative and industrial settlement of its time, located in the southern city of Luxor. In exposing this city, archaeologists have provided a rare glimpse into ancient Egyptian life at a time when the empire was at its height.

The ‘extraordinary’ discovery should help archaeologists to learn more about past civilizations and their day-to-day lifestyles. Back in September, excavations began between the temples of Amenhotep III and King Ramses III. The team uncovered a large city with almost complete walls, and rooms filled with tools of daily use.

It is said that the entire city was lost to the sands of Egypt and is being hailed as one of the country’s most significant archaeological discoveries. A number of valuable archaeological finds, including pottery, jewelry, and mud bricks bearing Amenhotep III seals, have discovered. There is further archaeological work being conducted at the site as the team is expecting to find untouched tombs filled with valuables. Egyptologists and archaeologists call this the most important find since the tomb of the boy king Tutankhamen.