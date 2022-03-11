France welcomes Britain’s decision to let in more Ukrainian refugees

French President Emmanuel Macron applauded the British government’s announcement of a new system to allow more Ukrainians to join the UK, saying French criticism was bearing fruit.

“I applaud the British change, which reveals that there was an issue, whatever what was said,” Macron told reporters near Paris in Versailles.

“I don’t think anyone would have comprehended that, despite all of our grandiose statements, the British government maintained to enforce present rules, which meant that they would not accept Ukrainian migrants who sought to reach British soil.”

Last week, France and Britain had a diplomatic spat over the treatment of Ukrainian refugees stranded in the French port of Calais. Britain said that a system to speed refugee requests would be implemented the following week.