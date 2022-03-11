Is it Bio warfare now ? UN Security Council to discuss this ;

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is becoming more intense by the hour, and it now appears to have reached the UN Security Council. A UNSC meeting is scheduled for 10 am EST on Friday to discuss what Russia claims are ‘military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine,’ diplomats confirmed on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy UN ambassador, had requested for a meeting by a tweet on Thursday. The incident comes as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s accusation has been denied by U.S. officials. According to the allegations, Ukraine was running chemical and biological labs with the assistance of the US.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, called Russia’s claim ‘preposterous’. On Wednesday, she said it was possible that Russia could use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the country it has invaded. ‘The Russians are using this as a ploy to justify their continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,’ Psaki wrote on Twitter. Dmitry Chumakov, a deputy Russian ambassador to the UN, again repeated the charge on Wednesday, calling for Western media coverage of ‘secret biological laboratories in Ukraine’.