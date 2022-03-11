Health & FitnessLife Style

Know the cause and treatment of   Anorgasmia or having difficulty in reaching orgasm

Several women has had difficulty in reaching orgasm during sexual relationship. Many women did not experience orgasm.  Orgasms are an intense feeling of release during sexual stimulation and  it vary in intensity, duration and frequency  in individuals.

As per sexologists, lack of having orgasm may due to Anorgasmia.  Anorgasmia is  the term used to refer the state of   difficulty in regularly reaching orgasm despite ample sexual stimulation. The main symptom of Anorgasmia is the inability to achieve sexual climax. Other symptoms include unsatisfying orgasms and taking longer than normal to reach climax.

It  is of four types and they are the following:

Primary Anorgasmia: A condition in which you’ve never had an orgasm.

Secondary Anorgasmia: Difficulty reaching orgasm, even though you’ve had one before.

Situational Anorgasmia: This  occurs when you can have an orgasm only during specific situations, such as oral sex or masturbation.

 General Anorgasmia: An inability to achieve orgasm under any circumstance.

This happens due to several reasons like physical, emotional or psychological factors.  Mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, stress, past sexual or emotional abuse, lack of connection with partner, are the main psychological factors. Illnesses, physical changes diseases like diabetes, hypertension, meningitis, vascular disease, chronic pain, gynecological issues and medication are the main physical factors.

This can be treated effectively by consulting a sexual therapist. Treatment for Anorgasmia depends on the cause of the condition.

If you’re happy with the climax of your sexual activities, there is no need for concern. However, if you’re bothered by the lack of orgasm or the intensity of your orgasm, talk to your doctor about Anorgasmia.

