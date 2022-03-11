Lenovo launches ThinkPad E14, ThinkPad E15 G4 Laptops: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: International technology company, Lenovo launched two new laptops- Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 in the European market. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 is available in two variants and the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 is available in one variant.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 price starts at EUR 719 (roughly Rs. 60,500) and will be available for purchase in May. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 is priced at EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 47,850) and will be available for purchase in April.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, which is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The laptop comes with dual band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI socket, an RJ-45 connector and a 3.5mm jack.