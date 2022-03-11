Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor attend Rishi’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ screening

Sharmaji Namkeen, the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor, is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video. The film’s producers recently held a special screening of the film in honour of Rishi Kapoor, which was attended by his family members. Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt were among those who attended the film’s premiere on Wednesday.

Riddhima shared a few photos from the screening, along with a heartfelt letter, as a tribute to her father Rishi Kapoor. She added the caption, ‘It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically, but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be’.

Rishi Kapoor was unable to complete his film due to sudden untimely demise and renowned actor Paresh Rawal was forced to fill in for him. Rishi died in April 2020 after a two-year fight with cancer.

Sharmaji Namkeen, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, is produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.