World’s longest car is back in action, but even ‘longer’ this time!

The world’s longest car was headed for Florida in 2020 for a full restoration. In 1986, custom builder Jay Ohrberg built the so-called ‘American Dream’ in Burbank, but It has seen better days after being abandoned behind an old warehouse for years. The world’s longest car has now completed its restoration and it looks better than ever.

Michael Dezer, a car collector from central Florida, purchased The American Dream in 2019 and funded its reconstruction. From the home of its previous owner, Michael Manning, in Nassau County, New York, to Orlando, Florida, the custom 1976 Cadillac Eldorado was transported in two pieces. From there, Dezer, Manning, and their teams worked together to rebuild the vehicle from scratch.

The restoration included a complete body overhaul, interior renovation, an engine rebuild, and upgrades to the swimming pool, mini-golf course, and jacuzzi. Dezer and his team spent around $250,000 to complete the restoration, according to Guinness World Records.

American Dream, which can now drive and run, measures 100-feet and 1.5 inches long, setting a new record that it broke in 1986. It has 26 wheels and two V8 engines – one front and one rear – and can carry up to 75 people inside. Along with some of the elements already mentioned, it also includes a waterbed, a pool table, and even a functioning helipad.

In an interview with Guinness World Records, Michael Manning stated the helipad was structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets beneath. In spite of the fact that it is technically driveable, the owners say The American Dream is too long to drive on public roads. In its place, the iconic limo will serve as a display piece for the Dezerland Park automotive museum outside of Orlando, Florida.