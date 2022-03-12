13-year-old girl raped in Pathanamthitta; Mother’s lover arrested

Pathanamthitta: A 40-year-old man was arrested in Pathanamthitta for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Ranni on Saturday. Shiju, a native of Ranni, was arrested for allegedly molesting his lover’s daughter. According to the complainant, the accused sexually assaulted the minor twice at her rented house in Ranni.

The girl and her mother are living alone in a rented house after their father left them. Shiju was a regular visitor to the house. The incident came to light after the girl revealed the details of assault to her school teacher. It was revealed that Shiju molested the child on February 27 and March 8.

Also read: Kochi top bridal artist accused of #MeToo flees to Dubai

On February 27, the accused went to the house and molested the girl while her mother was out. Her mother also insisted on sending her to school with the accused, which left the child in mental distress. Later, the school authorities lodged a complaint with the police. Police said they were investigating whether the girl’s mother was also involved in the incident.