19-year-old girl found hanging in Khanapur village of Goa

On Friday, the body of a 19-year-old girl was found hanging in Khanapur village in Goa. The police said that he girl has been identified as Kavita Dalvi. She was a Quepem Government College first-year commerce student.

The family of Kavita Dalvi, originally from Khanapur, was staying in a rented room in the Curchorem-Cacora area of South Goa, according to the Curchorem police. ‘The girl’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday, March 11th. The family members informed the police immediately,’ a police official stated. The cause of the suicide is currently unclear. The police are investigating the matter.