Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleges Mamata Banerjee helped BJP beat Congress in Goa

In a new attack on Mamata Banerjee, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that she ran in the Goa polls to please the BJP. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress have been at war for some time, and their feud escalated when the TMC declared its campaign for Goa.

‘The Congress has 700 MLAs across India as of now. Congress got a 20% vote share from the opposition. Mamata Banerjee is attempting to please the BJP in order to become its ‘dalal (agent).’ That is why she is speaking so much today,’ Chowdhury stated today in a vicious attack. He was participating in a dharna to protest the killing of Bengal student activist Anish Khan.

‘There was loot and malpractice of Electronic Voting Machines, Akhilesh Yadav, the SP chief, should not be disheartened and should ensure that the EVMs be submitted to forensic testing.’ Mamata Banerjee claimed after the results were counted in five states on Friday (EVMs).

Chowdhury responded, not trying to hold back, ‘She has no relevance in national politics. As a result, she blames the EVM at times and the Congress at other times. Why are you putting the blame on Congress? Become Prime Minister on your own.’