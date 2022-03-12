BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev runs vehicle into crowd, 23 injured

On Saturday, at least 23 people were injured, including seven police men, when Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them outside BDO Banpur’s office in Odisha. Following the incident, a mob thrashed the MLA badly. ‘For treatment, the seriously injured MLA was taken to Tangi Hospital and then to Bhubaneswar. There were no known casualties ‘Alekh Chandra, the superintendent of police, said.

In October of last year, Jagdev was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader. He was arrested in the same incident. Dr. Sasmit Patra, a BJD MP, told India Today that the party strongly condemns Chilika MLA’s barbaric act.