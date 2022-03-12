CBI grills Sanjay Pandey for ‘influencing’ Param Bir Singh in extortion case against Anil Deshmukh.

Sanjay Pandey, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly attempting to influence former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in the extortion case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Officials told India Today that the CBI grilled the newly appointed police commissioner for six hours on Friday for allegedly attempting to influence witnesses in the extortion case. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that then-Director General of the Maharashtra Police, Sanjay Pandey, had asked him to withdraw his complaint against Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh had already filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court with an alleged conversation between him and then-Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey attached. During the conversation, DGP Pandey is said to have asked Param Bir Singh to remove his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he alleged former Anil Deshmukh of extortion.