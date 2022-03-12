CWC to meet on Sunday to discuss party’s poll washout

On Sunday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive authority, will meet. According to India Today, the CWC’s virtual meeting would begin at 4 p.m. The Congress president, the leader of the Congress parliamentary party, and 23 other members, 12 of whom are elected by the All India Congress Committee, make up the CWC (AICC). The last time the CWC convened was in October of 2021.

The CWC meeting’s top agenda is likely to be the congress party’s poor performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states. The Congress lost power in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, and was reduced to 18 seats from 80 in 2017. In three states where the two parties were in a direct combat – Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa – the party was unable to defeat the incumbent BJP.