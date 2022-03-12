Indian Railways announces special trains between these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains connecting Ahmedabad and Danapur and Madgaon to Gorakhpur during the Holi festival. Western Railway announced these special trains to cater the rush of passengers.

Full List:

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, March 14 at 09.10 hrs and reach Danapur at 21.30 hrs, the next day.

09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Tuesday, March 15 at 23.45 hrs and will arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday. These trains will stop at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

05030 Madgaon – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Madgaon on Friday, March 11 at 20:00 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13.

This train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kankavli, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch Jn., Vadodara Jn., Ratlam Jn., Ramganj Mandi, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla Jn., Kanpur Central, Aishbagh Jn., Barabanki Jn., Gonda Jn., Mankapur Jn. and Basti stations.

Train No. 22138/37 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerna Express will now run Tri-Weekly, Ex Ahmedabad on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays with effect from April 11 and Ex Nagpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays w.e.f. April 10, on existing timings and halts.