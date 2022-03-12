Piracy legalized in Russia, allowing patent thefts to counter West sanctions: Report

In the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, more and more companies are leaving Russia, according to reports. As a result, the Kremlin is reportedly easing its copyright laws to allow companies to steal intellectual property from ‘unfriendly nations’.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development recently proposed relaxing the piracy laws in an attempt to undermine the sanctions imposed by the West. In a statement, the ministry said it was considering lifting restrictions on the use of intellectual property in certain goods, whose supply to Russia is limited.

TASS reports, such measures would ‘mitigate the impact on the market of supply chain brakes as well as the shortage of goods and services that arose from new sanctions imposed by Western countries’. As a result of such measures, there would be fewer supply chain breakdowns as well as shortages of goods and services resulting from new sanctions.

According to the state-controlled newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, new laws allow Russian companies to steal intellectual property from unfriendly countries without paying for it. According to Gazetta, many Western studios are refusing to release new films in Russia, so he believes that torrent trackers will allow users to watch Hollywood movies.

Among the ‘unfriend countries’ are the US, Australia, Great Britain, Iceland, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Japan, Ukraine, Switzerland, and EU members. Over a dozen companies originating from the West have halted their operations in Russia since the attack on began. In Russia, streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar have been blocked.

Software companies such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, Samsung, Apple, fashion designers such as Zara and H&M, and automobile companies such as Toyota and Renault all closed their doors. McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola have left Russia’s market. In the meantime, Unilever and Kraft Heinz suspended all imports and exports from Russia.