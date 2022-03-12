Preity Zinta pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Gene Goodenough | See pics….

Bollywood actor posted an adorable birthday wish for her husband Gene Goodenough on Friday, and shared pictures with him on her Instagram handle.

The actress posted two pictures for him. One saw them having lunch on the beach, while the other was a selfie, which Preity clicked. ‘Happy Birthday my love. Here’s to many more birthdays, many more milestones and many more experiences together. I love you #Happybirthday #patiparmeshwar #ting’, she penned the caption.

Mny celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Deanne Panday posted loving birthday wishes for Gene in the comments section. The couple had tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles and welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy in November 2021.

Preity Zinta had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’, opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018. She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team ‘Punjab Kings’, earlier named ‘Kings XI Punjab’.