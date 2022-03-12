Russian military shelled a mosque in Mariupol, Ukraine claims

According to Ukraine’s foreign ministry, Russian forces attacked a mosque in Mariupol, a southern Ukrainian port city, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish residents, have sought safety.

Russia has been accused by Ukraine of refusing to enable civilians to leave Mariupol, where a blockade has stranded hundreds of thousands. Russia accuses Ukraine of failing to evacuate civilians.

“Russian invaders bombarded the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol,” the foreign ministry said in a tweet. “More many 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, are hiding there from shelling.”

It didn’t disclose how many people were murdered or injured.

In what it refers to as a special military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas.