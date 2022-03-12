US restricts export of luxury goods to Russia, Belarus amid Ukraine invasion

Washington: The US Department of Commerce has imposed new restrictions on the exports of their luxury goods to Russia and Belarus. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price informed that the country have also imposed an import ban on Russian alcohol, seafood and non-industrial diamonds.

Earlier, the Europian Union has also announced the ban on the exports of luxury products to Russia. The European Commission President said that in addition to revoking Russia’s benefits as a world trade Organization member and fresh measures against Russian elites close to the Kremlin, The EU will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

Announcing the controls, Price said that the US will remain committed to Ukraine and also ensured that no relief on sanctions will be given to Russia. ‘We are and we will remain committed to and united with Ukraine. There will be no relief from sanctions or other costs we have and will continue to impose on Russia until Putin reverses course and relents in his brutal aggression’, he said.

Also read: France welcomes Britain’s decision to let in more Ukrainian refugees

Earlier, Price had also informed that the US is acting in concert with their G7 partners and took some steps to hold Russia to account. ‘We announced additional actions against wealthy Russian elites to ensure the govt of Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its invasion of Ukraine’, the US spokesperson added.