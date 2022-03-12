YouTube to block Russian state funded media across the globe

California: YouTube, the world’s most used streaming video service, announced that it will be immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media. The company owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, cited a policy barring content that denies or trivializes well-documented violent events, said on Friday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy.

‘Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events, and we remove content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy’, YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said. ‘In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally’, Shadloo added.