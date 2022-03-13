4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday. The epicenter of the Earthquake was reported to be 25km NNE of Diglipur area in Andaman and Nicobar island.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India’, National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.