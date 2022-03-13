Bappi Da’s official Instagram handle pays tribute to the late Disco King for first time

First time after the death of Bollywood’s Disco king Bappi Lahiri, a tribute in the memory of the late star was posted on his official Instagram handle, on Saturday. Bappi Lahiri passed away on February 16 at the age of 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

The tribute comprised of an awe-inspiring monochrome picture of Lahiri, highlighting his gold watch, bracelets and rings. ‘The Legacy lives on Forever#bappilahiri’, the caption read.

Bappi Da was well-known for his signature look that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses. His family members had also adorned him with his signature style for his cremation, held on February 17.

The comment session was flooded by his family, fans and celebrities from film fratenity. ‘Comeback daddy’, his daughter Rema Lahiri wrote. Bappi Lahiri is best-known for delivering popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi, to name a few. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The veteran singer also made an appearance during an episode of the last season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he arrived as a guest.