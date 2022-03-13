Bommai says no one from BJP will defect to other parties

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, refuted rumours of discontent inside the state BJP unit asserting that no one from the party would defect to other parties. CM Bommai, speaking to the media, said ‘I can assure you that no one from our party would switch to the opposition. Just wait and see if anyone from other parties joins the BJP.’

According to CM Bommai, The BJP State Executive meeting would be place on March 30 and 31. ‘The meeting will discuss and make decisions on the proposed state tour of the leaders, as well as all other matters,’ Bommai stated. Karnataka’s chief minister has ruled out the possibility of an early election. In response to a question on Cabinet expansion, CM Bommai said he would visit Delhi when the party’s top brass contacted to discuss the matter.