College student dies by suicide after professors ask to write apology letter

On Saturday in Tensaki, Tamil Nadu, a girl student hanged herself to death. She took to such extreme after her professors allegedly asked her to write an apology letter. The student was found hanging in her room when her mother went to see whether she was ready to leave for college on Saturday.

The girl said in a suicide note that she was accused of bringing a cellphone into class. She said that two professors had scolded her and ordered her to write an apology letter for something she hadn’t done.

In addition, the 18-year-old girl said that the professor scolded her in front of other students. A protest was held by the student’s relatives, who demanded justice. Meanwhile, the cops have launched an investigation and arrested both professors. The case is currently under investigation further.