Indian Embassy in Ukraine temporarily shifted to Poland

Warsaw: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily shifted to Poland. The Indian Mission has taken this decision in the wake of the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

‘In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments’, said the Indian Embassy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired over a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the current global situation in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi has convened multiple high-level talks with union ministers and senior officials since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine on February 24.