Kashmir Police arrests man who killed CRPF jawan in Shopian

On Sunday, Kashmir Police arrested a man accused of killing a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Saturday. Terrorists shot and killed the jawan at his residence in Shopian while the soldier was on holiday. He was rushed to the district hospital right away, where he was declared dead.

The main accused has now been arrested, and a pistol has been recovered from him. One ‘over ground worker’ (OGW) has also been arrested for allegedly assisting the main accused and accompanying him while on this attack. According to the police, the crime was carried out on the instructions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abid Ramzan Sheikh. A case has been registered in the incident.

‘We have arrested killer of CRPF personnel. Weapon of offence (pistol) recovered on his disclosure. 01 OGW who accompanied him during terror crime also arrested. Terror crime was committed on the direction of LeT Cmdr Abid Ramzan Sheikh. Case registered: IGP Kashmir.’ Kashmir Police stated on Twitter.