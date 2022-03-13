Know how to share WhatsApp status on Facebook

New Delhi: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows you to share your WhatsApp status on Facebook.

How to share WhatsApp status to Facebook Stories:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Go to “Status” and create a status

Step 3: Now you will have two options: Share old status or new status

Step 4: Go to My Status>Share to Facebook Story

Step 5: Tap “allow” or “open” if asked to open the Facebook app.

Step 6: Once you get to the Facebook app, you can choose the audience that can see your story and then tap “Share now”

Step 7: If you want to share an old status, go to My Status (iPhone) or My Status>More…(Android)>…>Share to Facebook

Step 8: Tap “Allow” or “Open” if asked to open the Facebook app

Step 9: Once you open the Facebook app, select the audience and tap “Share now”

This feature is only available if you have Facebook or Facebook Lite for Android or the Facebook App for iOS installed on your phone.