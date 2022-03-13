Mahzooz Draw: 39 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 39 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 68th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The winners took home 25,641 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 4, 9, 26, 36, 38.

Three lucky winners bagged 100,000 UAE dirhams . The winning raffle numbers 12130489, 12086016, 12204889, which belonged to Umar, Melecio and Eleanor, respectively.

Additionally, 1,342 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh1,769,700.

Also Read: 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday 19 March 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to people needed . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.