Major fire breakout in Kolkata Godown continues to rage even after 12 hrs

Kolkata: A major fire which broke out at a godown in Kolkata’s Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening, has still not been completely extinguished even after 12 hours. Debtanu Ghosh, divisional fire officer, said that firefighters have not been able to enter the godown due to the presence of some highly inflammable materials inside.

The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation: Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/vPYYOthNZx — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out. As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into service after the blaze broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday evening ,and spread to an adjacent building, which, along with several other nearby houses, was evacuated. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation.

The fire continues to rage after 12 hours. Firefighters have extinguished the fire in some parts of the factory. pic.twitter.com/ca9b8H94d5 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the fire department’s struggle in carrying out the rescue operation. ‘Egiye Bangla in disastrous Disaster Management. Shame shame @MamataOfficial. The Fire & Emergency Services Department’s efficiency has gone down during your tenure’, Adhikari tweeted. ‘Egiye Bangla’ (Bengal surges ahead) is the official website of the state government.