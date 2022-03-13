Mamata Banerjee announces Shatrughan Sinha as Trinamool bypoll candidate

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, announced Shatrughan Sinha as the TMC’s candidate for the Asansol parliamentary byelection and Babul Supiyo as the TMC’s nominee for the Ballygunge assembly byelection on Sunday.

The TMC chief tweeted, ‘Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol,’

‘Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!’ she added. Mr Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, left the saffron party last year and joined the TMC, leaving the Asansol Lok Sabha seat vacant. Following the death of state minister Subrata Mukherjee, the Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant.