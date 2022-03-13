Man dies of cardiac arrest a day after undergoing hair transplant in Patna

A constable of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) died of cardiac arrest barely a day after receiving a hair transplant in Patna, an official said on Saturday.

According to the relatives of the deceased, he had a hair transplant on Wednesday at a private clinic named ‘Enhance’ on Boring Canal Road and died the next day due to the reaction of medicines. The doctors and nursing staff of the private clinic have fled away following the event.

Manoranjan Paswan, a resident of Kamal Bigha village under Rajgir police station in Nalanda district and posted in Gaya, was in Patna for a hair transplant. Paswan started complaining of itching skin as soon as he came home after the procedure.

His buddy Kamal Kumar drove him to the clinic the next day, but Paswan’s condition worsened, prompting the clinic’s personnel to transport him to a private hospital. Paswan was taken to the ICU, where he was treated by a plastic surgeon, a heart surgeon, internal medicine doctors, and ICU specialists, according to police. Paswan died after an hour.

‘He died due to complications arising from hair transplant treatment. It could be a case of improper treatment leading to the reaction of medicines during hair transplant’, a doctor said. According to the autopsy report, he died of a heart attack.

‘We have preserved his viscera. The reports of viscera will give the exact reason for his death. As the clinic is located on Boring road, we have transferred the same to SK Puri police station’, said SK Sahi, SHO of Patliputra Colony police station.

Satish Singh, SHO of SK Puri police station, said: ‘The family members of the deceased have given a written complaint and we are investigating it’.

As per reports, Paswan’s prescriptions were taken away by the medical personnel of the clinic. The victim was set to get married on May 11.