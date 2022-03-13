Phone tapping case; Mumbai police team reaches Devendra Fadnavis’s home to record his statement

A team from the Mumbai Police’s cyber crime wing arrived at the home of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis around noon on Sunday, to take his statement in connection with an alleged case of illegal phone tapping.

Devendra Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra chief minister, had already got a notice from the Mumbai cyber police, asking him to appear before them on Sunday. On Saturday, however, the leader said he received a call from a senior police officer informing him that the police team would come to him instead.

The police team consisted of Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav and two inspectors. On Sunday, heavy security was deployed outside Fadnavis’ residence in the Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai.