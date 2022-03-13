Police arrests six suspected terrorists from Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police arrested six suspected terrorists from Bhopal on Sunday. They were living in a rented house near Fatima Masjid which is 200 meters away from Aishbagh police station. Police also recovered arms, explosive materials and laptops from their possession.

As per reports, Madhya Pradesh police carried out another raid in Karond locality in the outer part of the city where local module terrorist were taken into custody.

Further details awaited.