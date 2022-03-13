Posters appear in Kerala criticizing Congress leaders for poll debacle

Following a devastating defeat in five states, posters criticising the Congress leadership and All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal have begun to appear in several parts of Kerala.

On Sunday, posters appeared in Kozhikode and Kannur for the second time in a row. K Sudhakaran, the state Congress president, had earlier warned party leaders not to use social media or other platforms to isolate and criticise key leaders.

Sudhakaran, who is known for his tough posture, asked leaders to express their views or voice criticism only in party forums. ‘Discipline foremost. If leaders air their opinion freely they will be held responsible,’ he said, adding that blaming senior leaders for the defeat was wrong.

Later, Venugopal’s supporters rallied behind him, posting images of him with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on social media. However, many top officials, including as Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy, have called the debacle as a temporary setback, claiming that the party has the strength to comeback.