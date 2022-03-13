Russia-Ukraine war; PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired over a high-level meeting to review India’s security preparedness and the current global situation in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to sources, the key meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Prime Minister Modi has convened multiple high-level talks with union ministers and senior officials since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine on February 24.