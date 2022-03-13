Security forces arrest 4 terror associates in Pulwama

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested four active terror associates affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday. The arrested were providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for active terrorists.

The accused have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chewa Kallan, Naseer Ahmad Malik, a resident of Wasoora, Rayees Ahmad, a resident of Khanpora Newa and Yawar Rashid Ganai of Gudoora Pulwama.

Also Read: Police arrests six suspected terrorists from Bhopal

Earlier on Sunday, security forces arrested a man accused of killing a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Saturday. Security forces also recovered a pistol from his possession. Security forces also neutralized a terrorist in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.