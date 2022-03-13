Shashi Tharoor says Assembly poll results a setback , now the party needs to gear up for action ;

On Sunday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the Assembly election results as a ‘setback’ that many many people in the party are trying to come to terms with.

He stated, ‘Members of Congress G23 wrote a letter two years ago because they wanted things to get better. But not much change has happened since then,’ adding, ‘It is a concern that the party needs to get its act together.’

‘As long as the party is an effective vehicle for advancing your own principles and values you hold dear, you should stay in the party and make the party a more effective place,’ he added.