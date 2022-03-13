Teacher comes to school drunk, beats kids with bat in Chhattisgarh; Suspended

Jashpur: A school teacher was suspended in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh after he reached school drunk and beat the students with a cricket bat, the district collector informed on Saturday.

The incident took place on March 10 when the teacher Dinesh Kumar Lakhsme arrived at school after consuming liquor. ‘According to preliminary information and statement, a school teacher in Jashpur on March 10 arrived in the school premises and beat students with a cricket bat’, the district collector’s suspension order stated, which came with immediate effect.