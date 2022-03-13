UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, will discuss new UP cabinet

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this evening, three days after securing the party’s second consecutive victory in the state elections, defeating Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

According to sources, the cabinet meeting for the new government in Uttar Pradesh is on the agenda. The date of the swearing-in ceremony will also be discussed at the meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s number two in Uttar Pradesh, lost the election in one of the biggest upsets in an otherwise spectacular show. Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal, a Samajwadi Party ally, defeated him by roughly 7,000 votes in Sirathu.