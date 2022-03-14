21-year-old Indian fighting against Russian forces in Ukraine willing to return to India: Report

A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student who volunteered with the Ukrainian paramilitary group has voiced his desire to return home to Coimbatore. After the battle broke out last month, R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion and was fighting against Russian soldiers. The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary organisation made up primarily of ethnic Georgian volunteers that fight on Ukraine’s side in the continuing conflict.

His parents first learned about this after central intelligence agents contacted them a few days ago to inquire about Sainikhesh’s whereabouts. According to reports, the youth’s father, Ravichandran, communicated with his son three days ago and he stated his desire to come home. Hence, Ravichandran is expecting his son to rejoin them soon as Indian officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Sainikhesh had enrolled with the Ukrainian army to fight against the invading Russian soldiers after his ambition of joining the Indian Army had been crushed in the past. A few days earlier, several central intelligence personnel paid a visit to his father’s residence in Thudiyalur, near Coimbatore, to gather his information.

Sainikesh was reportedly rejected twice by the Indian Army owing to his height. According to authorities, he had even sought the US embassy to join the American military forces, but to no effect. Sainikesh’s parents told the authorities that he was studying aerospace engineering in war-torn Ukraine and had gotten a job at a video game development firm only days before the conflict broke out.

Authorities stated that Sainikhesh was hesitant to come home, therefore his anguished parents have petitioned the Union government to track him down and bring him back to India. Since 2018, Sainikhesh had been studying aeronautical engineering at Kharkiv’s National Aerospace University.