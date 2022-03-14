24-year-old woman pilot flew back 800 Indian students amid Ukraine war

A 24-year-old pilot from Kolkata, Mahasweta Chakraborty has lately become a social media sensation after tweets from the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s vice president, Priyanka Sharma, lauded her accomplishment.

According to the tweets, Mahasweta has flown around 800 pupils back to India despite the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Priyanka Sharma also tweeted that the 24-year-old was the daughter of the president of West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha.

Mahasweta Chakraborty a 24yr old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland & Hungary.

Huge Respect for her. ??#UkraineRussia #studentsinukraine #OperationGanga @narendramodi @blsanthosh @VanathiBJP pic.twitter.com/HEcgQrLam0 — BJP Mahila Morcha (@BJPMahilaMorcha) March 12, 2022

She is Mahasweta Chakraborty, Daughter of Tanuja Chakraborty (President of WB State BJP Mahila Morcha).

Mahasweta, a 24yr old pilot from Kolkata, rescued more than 800 Indian students from the border of Ukraine, Poland & Hungary.

Huge Respect for her. ??https://t.co/Sn5JVJbAco pic.twitter.com/4ISOHHfq14 — Priyanka Sharma ?? (@Priyankabjym) March 12, 2022

India has been able to rescue over 20,000 trapped individuals in more than 80 special evacuation planes. India also rescued numerous citizens from neighbouring nations such as Bangladesh and Nepal as part of Operation Ganga.

Also Read: The effects of increasing screen time on children’s health

During the operation, Indians were transported to Ukraine’s western borders by bus and rail, then flown back to India via Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw. Over 600 students were evacuated from Sumy, and the final group was taken back to India via Poland.