6.8 magnitude strong quake hits Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake jolted at a depth of 504km southwest of Kuala Lumpur, at around 2.39 am IST.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.8, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:39:27 IST, Lat: -0.39 & Long: 98.84, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 504km SW of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’, NCS said in tweet. Another strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck off the west coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island early on Monday, sending residents fleeing from their homes, but no damage or victims were reported immediately.

In another incident, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred at 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines. ‘Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 14-03-2022, 02:35:53 IST, Lat: 14.23 & Long: 119.57, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 157km WSW of Manila, Philippines’, NCS said in another tweet.