A Royal family member in Saudi Arabia passes away

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian royal family member passed away. The Royal Court in Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Royal Court announced that the funeral prayers will be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Monday. Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the great grand daughter of King King Abdulaziz, founder of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She was the founder of Saudi Fashin Week.

Also Read; Pradeep Rawat assumes charge as India’s new envoy to China

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Saudi royal. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.