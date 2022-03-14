Ain Dubai announces temporary closure

Dubai: World’s largest and tallest observation wheel. Ain Dubai will be closed temporarily during the Holy Month of Ramadan. It will be reopened during Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend.

Ain Dubai is situated in Bluewaters Island and is over 250 metres high. It has 48 cabins and each cabin has a capacity of 10 people. Cabins are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins.

The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai – over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. One rotation of the wheel takes about 38 minutes. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh130, and Dh100 for children aged between 3 and 12 years.