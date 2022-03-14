All units of RLD party in UP to be dissolved;

On Monday, Rashtriya Lok Dal head Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all party units of his party and frontals in UP with immediate effect. The decision was announced on the party’s official Twitter account. On the orders of RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary, the party declared in a tweet that all of its units in Uttar Pradesh will be dissolved immediately.

‘As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party’s state, regional, and districts units and frontals in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately,’ the party tweeted. This follows the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results last week. The BJP was re-elected to power in the state, winning 255 of the 403 seats in the assembly.