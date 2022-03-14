Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams assembly Speaker, alleges interference in probe

On Monday, March 14, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, accusing him of attempting to interfere with the ongoing investigation into the Lakhisarai case, in which two persons were sentenced to jail for violating the Covid-19 protocol during Saraswati Puja celebrations last month.

Nitish Kumar also accused Speaker of engaging in ‘unconstitutional conduct.’ ‘It is the duty of the police to investigate the case and the speaker cannot interfere with the investigation. I don’t wrongfully persecute nor protect anyone. It is not the work of the government. Is this how you run the house? Will you repeatedly raise questions in the house (on the Lakhisarai issue),’ Inside the House, an enraged Nitish Kumar expressed his anger.