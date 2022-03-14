Boy lives with mother’s corpse for 4 days thinking she’s asleep; goes to school daily

A 10-year-old boy stayed at home with his deceased mother’s body for four days, believing that she was sleeping. The boy dressed up for school, ate meals, and slept close to his mother every day, utterly oblivious to the fact that she had purportedly perished in an accident.

According to reports, the horrifying incident occurred in Tirupati on Saturday when the kid notified his uncle of a dreadful odour emanating from his mother’s body.

Rajyalakshmi (41), a private college teacher, has been living with her son Shyam Kishore in a leased flat in the Vidyanagar neighbourhood for the last two years due to marital issues. The youngster, who was said to be mentally unwell, was a private school Class 5 pupil.

The woman, who had recently completed her PhD in Karnataka, was scheduled to receive her diploma in Belagavi on March 9. Her brother Durga Prasad, who lives in the Chittoor area, had been informed of her plans. She also told him she had been suffering from a headache for some time and wanted to consult a doctor when she returned from Belagavi.

As per reports, Rajyalakshmi slipped off her bed and died from a head injury on March 9. Her son mistook her for sleeping. The child ate snacks from home for three days and attended school on a regular basis. When neighbours inquired about her mother’s whereabouts, he said that she was asleep. On the fourth day, a foul odour began to emerge, and he phoned his uncle.

When his uncle Durga Prasad arrived at the house, he was shocked to learn that his sister had passed away. After conducting a post mortem, an officer said that the incident appeared to be a case of natural death.