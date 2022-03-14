Britain gives away power generators to keep essential services running in Ukraine

Britain will give more than 500 mobile generators to Ukraine to assist it combat Russia’s efforts to cut off its power supply, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday, adding that they would be enough to power 20,000 buildings.

“Sending portable electricity generators to Ukraine will assist keep key services operating, diminish (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s attempts to damage Ukraine’s power supply, and help support Ukraine’s exceptionally heroic reaction to the Kremlin’s war waging,” Kwarteng said in a statement.

The generators, according to the administration, would be supplied by British commercial companies.